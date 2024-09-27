IIM Kashipur hosts 25th IIM library consortium, details inside

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur hosted the 25th IIM Library Consortium on September 25, 2024. The event saw the participation of library heads from all 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Over 45 database companies are participating in this prestigious three-day Consortia Meet, which will conclude on September 27, 2024. The event saw the participation of library heads from all 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The inauguration of the Consortia Meet was marked by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Professor Somnath Chakraborty, Acting Director of IIM Kashipur, while the welcome address was delivered by Professor Madhurima Deb, Chairperson of the Library Committee. The event saw the gathering of members of the IIM Libraries Consortium and other dignitaries of IIM Kashipur along with Chief Administrative Officer Col Ajay Kumar Upadhyay, who extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the program. Guests in attendance included Prof Madhurima Deb, Chair of the Library Committee and Assistant Professor in the Marketing Area, Prof Rameshwar Shivadas Ture, Chairperson of OBHR, Prof Mridul Maheshwari, Assistant Professor in the OBHR area, Prof A V Raman, Professor in OBHR and the Librarian, Dr Mohammad Asif Khan.

Following the inauguration, a group photo session was conducted with the consortium members and IIM Kashipur’s faculty and dignitaries. The event also featured a Knowledge Tree plantation ceremony, where consortium members and dignitaries participated.

The 25th IIM Library Consortium reinforced the collaborative efforts of the IIM libraries and underscored the importance of knowledge sharing and sustainability in academic excellence, mentioned the press release.

