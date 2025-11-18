The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur on Monday launched a dedicated Case Research Centre (CRC) in collaboration with Ivey Publishing of Canada. IIM Nagpur joins hands with Ivey Publishing to set up Case Research Centre

This facility will help improve learning through real-life Indian examples for managers, businesses, and public institutions.

Director of IIM Nagpur, Bhimaraya Metri, said the CRC will create case studies based on Indian companies, start-ups, government projects, and social organisations, making management education more practical and relevant to India's needs.

The IIM Nagpur has become the fourth IIM in India and the only third-generation IIM to establish a dedicated Case Research Centre.

"The speciality of the IIM Nagpur's CRC is that its benefits are not limited to IIM Nagpur alone", Metri told reporters.

Nine prominent business schools in India have already partnered as 'Member Business School' in this centre, and they will get the direct knowledge-sharing benefit, he added.

Director (Product & Publishing) of Ivey Publishing, Violetta Gallagher, said the CRC launch marks the opening of new pathways for collaboration, storytelling, and impact in India and around the world.

Gallagher stated that Indian (research) cases include 16 per cent of the Ivey Publishing collection, which is overwhelming.

"At the same time, it is an opportunity to see Indian content that is relevant not just locally but globally", she said, adding that the CRC is a story engine capable of capturing the unique narratives emerging from India's dynamic business environment.

Gallagher said Ivey Publishing published around 500 cases a year, and about 30 per cent of our authors are from India. "This is an exciting number which continues to grow", she told PTI.

She further said not only Indian business schools, but classrooms from Canada to Australia will require knowledge of Indian businesses.

Ivey Publishing (Business Development) associate director Alejandro Garcia said artificial intelligence is used as a tool in case studies production for editing.

"But we don't see AI will be ready soon to kind of replace the human intervention in cases because of research and storytelling, and also because in some cases interviews are needed, which are important for developing high-quality research cases", Garcia added.

Gallagher informed that Ivey Publication has checks to ensure that AI-written cases do not pass through its stringent editorial criteria and standards.

Ivey Publishing’s Regional Head for South Asia, Manish Singh, stated that India's business education landscape has undergone a significant transformation over the last few decades.

Singh said Indian companies have expanded globally and the country has emerged as the world's fourth largest economy, with business schools increasingly seeking teaching materials that reflect India's dynamic and rapidly evolving business environment.

He said that this shift has created a growing demand for locally relevant case studies that capture the complexity, innovation, and global aspirations of Indian enterprises.