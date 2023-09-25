IIM Sambalpur receives $2 million funding for Incubation Center, signs MoU with India Accelerator on 9th foundation day

IIM Sambalpur celebrated its 9th Foundation Day and the theme for this year's foundation day was “Accelerating Startup’s Ecosystems”.

IIM Sambalpur celebrated its 9th Foundation Day and the theme for this year's foundation day was “Accelerating Startup’s Ecosystems”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The program was addressed by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. He congratulated IIM Sambalpur on its Ninth Foundation Day through a video message.

According to a press release issued by IIM Sambalpur, the Union Minister urged students to use innovation, inclusivity, and integrity as their compass points in all their activities.

Sushant Kumar, ESKYEN Ventures, committed fund of USD 2 million to Incubation Centre of IIM Sambalpur to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship.

An MoU was signed between IIM Sambalpur & India Accelerator to build entrepreneurial capacity for the incubates of IIM Sambalpur.

Sushant Kumar, Founder & Principal of ESKEYN Ventures & Indus Capital, USA, underscored the vital role of confidence in early investors like Ram Shriram, who was the first investor in Google and supported Larry Page and Sergey Brin, even during the company's unprofitable years, stated the press release issued by IIM Sambalpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hiranmaya Mahanta, CEO, i-HUB Gujarat, Arindam Mukhopadhyay, Partner, India Accelerator; Deepak Sharma, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, India Accelerator and Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO, IG Drones were also present at the event.

According to the press release, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, of IIM Sambalpur informed about the three unique projects namely BunkarValleys.com to promote master weavers and artisans, MineralValleys.com to study the value that mines and minerals are creating for the people of Odisha and DigitalValue.com to promote digital leadership in the country and upcoming MoUs at the event.