IIM, Sirmaur collaborates with French varsities to launch two MBA programs for working professionals

Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur has collaborated with two French varsities to launch two MBA programs in the current academic year. The two MBA programs- General Management & Digital Transformation and Analytics are designed for working professionals.

(L-R) Prof. Pedro ARBULU, Director International Relations, Bordeaux University School of Management, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Director, IIM Sirmaur, Prof. Jorge Cardoso, Director General, Consortium of Universities, International Institute of Higher Education

As per a press release issued by IIM Sirmaur, the Institute along with University of Bordeaux and University of Paris, France has come up with these new MBA programs with an aim to empower business leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing work environment.

The MBA programs have hybrid learning options for working professional to accommodate their busy schedules. The regular classes will be held online as students will be invited to the campus for a Personal Contact Programme (PCP) at periodic intervals. Among the PCPs, one will be held at a partnering university in France. After the successful completion of two years, the students shall be conferred upon an executive MBA degree. All those who complete their first year but unable to complete the second year, will be given a post graduate diploma.

The Executive MBA in Digital Transformation and Analytics aims to transform middle and senior executives for leadership roles in the corporate world whereas Executive MBA in Business Management is an MBA in General Management which will offer subjects like Marketing, Finance, Accounting, Strategy Organisational Behaviour (OB) and Human Resources (HR), Management Information Systems (MIS), Operations management and Quantitative Methods in the first and second term, read the press statement.

