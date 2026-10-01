Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has extended the deadline for its five-member committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide of a 31-year-old student to October 10, marking the panel’s second extension, HT has learnt.

IIT Delhi student death: Inquiry panel gets second extension, report now due October 10

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The committee was scheduled to submit its findings by September 30, but the report was not submitted by the deadline due to delay in recording of statements, according to a source.

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“Some students’ statements had to be recorded again, which delayed the process. However, all statements have now been recorded, and the compilation of the report is expected to take another couple of days," a source familiar with the matter told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} A 31-year-old MSc Physics student died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at the IIT Delhi campus on August 23. The incident sparked a week-long protest on campus, with students demanding an independent inquiry into alleged institutional lapses surrounding the death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 31-year-old MSc Physics student died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at the IIT Delhi campus on August 23. The incident sparked a week-long protest on campus, with students demanding an independent inquiry into alleged institutional lapses surrounding the death. {{/usCountry}}

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IIT Delhi initially constituted a five-member committee on August 25 to investigate the circumstances of the incident. However, former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, who had been appointed chairperson of the panel, recused himself, citing “personal reasons”.

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The committee was subsequently reconstituted on August 27, with retired Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta appointed as its chairperson. The panel was given two weeks to submit its report. On September 14, the institute extended the deadline by another two weeks.

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"Based on the request from the committee, the director has accorded his approval for the extension of the tenure of the external inquiry committee up to 30th September 2026 for completion of the enquiry proceedings and submission of its report," email sent by IIT-Delhi registrar Atul Vyas dated September 14 had stated.