IIT Gandhinagar wins International Green University Award 2023

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Gandhinagar on Friday, September 15 won International Green University Award 2023. The award has been presented by Green Mentors, USA, a non-government organisation with special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The award was won by the Institute for its efforts in promotion of environmental sustainability and instilling eco-conscious values among students.

As per a press statement issued by IIT Gandhinagar, the award ceremony was organised at the 7th NYC Green School Conference held at Cornell University, USA, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in New York City this week. The award was received by P K Chopra, Registrar of IITGN.

The International Green University Award acknowledges universities across the world that have integrated sustainability into their core values, operations, and academic programmes for community and student engagement and have implemented sustainable practices such as energy-efficient infrastructure, renewable energy solutions, waste reduction and recycling programmes, and sustainable transportation initiatives, read the press statement.

