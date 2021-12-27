IIT Kanpur creates bio-bubble a day ahead of convocation

Prior to its 54th convocation ceremony to be held in a hybrid mode on Tuesday, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, prioritised safety and security of attendees by conducting various health checks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the event as the chief guest while Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the guests of honour. IIT Kanpur will be hosting physical convocation after a year as it was held virtually last year.

"Bio-bubble is a concept developed recently in the field of sports, especially in cricket, where a bio-secure environment is created to minimise contamination risks from the novel coronavirus. Although the concept has now spread to many sectors, it is probably the first time that a higher educational institute has adopted such measures for its convocation," said IIT-K spokesperson Girish Pant.

"IIT Kanpur has left no stone unturned for the safety of the students, dignitaries and guests who will be attending the convocation. The institute has made arrangements to conduct RT-PCR tests of all the attendees on Monday," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A subsequent rapid antigen test will also follow on the convocation day prior to opening of the gate to the venue of the event. This will be the first time in India where a convocation will be conducted inside the bio-bubble," Pant claimed.

Prof S Ganesh, deputy director, IIT Kanpur, said, "As we’re going to celebrate the 54th convocation in a hybrid mode in the presence of respected invited dignitaries, it is our duty to ensure everyone’s safety. Hence, in view of the constantly changing scenario of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are conducting additional precautionary drills inside the campus."

"Prior tests are to be conducted to check the health of everyone who will be attending the event physically. This is to ensure utmost safety to all the attendees so that the joy of the occasion is not hampered,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion, a total of 1,723 students will be receiving their degrees and 80 prizes and medals will also be given. Twenty-one students will also be awarded the "Outstanding PhD Thesis Award" in the second session of the convocation.

Moreover, three honorary doctorate degrees will be given to three eminent personalities namely prof Rohini M Godbole, Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, and Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON