IIT Kanpur Placements: 918 students placed at the end of day 5

A total of 918 students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have been placed at the end of the fifth day of placements, the institute said on Tuesday.

A total of 181 national and international companies have made 770 job offers to students, IIT Kanpur said in a press statement.

This is in addition to 207 pre-placement offers made earlier, it added.

“At the end of Day 5, the institute has received a total of 770 job offers from 181 national as well as international companies. Up till now, 918 students have secured jobs through cacmpus placement and PPOs (pre-placement offers). This number includes 207 students who have bagged PPOs from National and International companies, approximately 33% higher than the placement session 2021-22.”

The highest domestic package so far is ₹1.9 crore and in total, 33 one crore plus offers have been recieved by students, the institute informed.

"Last year, the highest packages at the end of Phase I of placement season 2021-

22, were USD 287,550 for international and Rs. 1.2 Cr for domestic.So far, a total of 74 international offers have been received by IIT Kanpur this season, as compared to 47 international offers received during the last year," IIT Kanpur said.

IIT Kanpur said this year's top recruiters include Rakuten, Intel, Capital One, Google, Barclays, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, Airbus, SLB, Texas Instruments, WorldQuant, Qualcomm, EXL, HSBC, Jio Platforms, Axis Bank, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, and Square Point Capital.

