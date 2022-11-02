IIT Kanpur's 63rd Foundation Day tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will celebrate its 63rd Foundation Day on November 2, 2022. Subramanian Ramadorai, Chairperson Board of Governors, TISS, has been invited as Chief Guest for the event, the institute said.

Unlike last year, the foundation day will be observed completely in physical mode this year, according to a press release issued by the institute.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said, “The Foundation Day is a day of reflection for all of us and a day that we all eagerly wait for. We’re glad to have Shri Subramanian Ramadorai as the Chief Guest this year and we look forward to having our alumni and faculty together under one roof to reminisce the journey of IIT Kanpur.”

The Foundation Day will be preceded by a commemorative Indian Classical Music evening ‘Antarang’ at the Outreach Auditorium on November 1.

Top institute honours such as Institute Fellows, Distinguished Alumnus Awards, Distinguished Service Awards, Young Alumnus Awards, Satyendra K. Dubey Memorial Award will be presented during the 63rd Foundation Day, IIT Kanpur said.

