IIT Madras and US Consulate to host virtual workshop from November 15 to 18

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) in association with the US Consulate General, here will be organising a virtual workshop to help build the capacity of South Indian educational institutions to host American students.Titled "Destination South India," the online event will be held from November 15 to 18 jointly with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), and the Forum on Education Abroad, a release from IIT-M here said. The last date to apply is October 15, 2021. The link to register is https://ge.iitm.ac.in/Workshops/US_StudyAbroad.html "The key objective to convene this virtual workshop is to help educational institutions in South India to understand the expectations of US students, US institutions and Indian institutions, and to establish successful study abroad programs," it said. The workshop includes sessions on credit transfer, safety and mental wellbeing, role of Indian students, diversity and inclusion, research, ethical practices, and preparation for post-pandemic programs, the release added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}