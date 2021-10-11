Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / IIT Madras and US Consulate to host virtual workshop from November 15 to 18
news

IIT Madras and US Consulate to host virtual workshop from November 15 to 18

IIT-M and US Consulate to host virtual workshop to help build the capacity of South Indian educational institutions to host American students.
Titled "Destination South India," the online event will be held from November 15 to 18 jointly jointly with USIEF, and the Forum on Education Abroad, a release from IIT-M here said.(PTI file)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 06:05 PM IST
PTI |

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) in association with the US Consulate General, here will be organising a virtual workshop to help build the capacity of South Indian educational institutions to host American students.Titled "Destination South India," the online event will be held from November 15 to 18 jointly with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), and the Forum on Education Abroad, a release from IIT-M here said. The last date to apply is October 15, 2021. The link to register is https://ge.iitm.ac.in/Workshops/US_StudyAbroad.html "The key objective to convene this virtual workshop is to help educational institutions in South India to understand the expectations of US students, US institutions and Indian institutions, and to establish successful study abroad programs," it said. The workshop includes sessions on credit transfer, safety and mental wellbeing, role of Indian students, diversity and inclusion, research, ethical practices, and preparation for post-pandemic programs, the release added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit madras us consulate workshop
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Schools in Himachal Pradesh reopen for class 8 students

Goa: Schools get nod for offline mode Class XI-XII exams

New NEP to help provide affordable, quality education to students: Pradhan

DU junks allegations of favouritism towards state boards in admission process
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP