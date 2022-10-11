IIT Madras hosts National Scientific Road Safety Conclave

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) hosted a National Scientific Road Safety Conclave with the participation of stakeholders from the industry and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

According to a press release issued by IIT Madras, a hackathon was launched, during the event, to develop a system to improve road safety and a prototype licensing regime for those seeking to apply for driving licences.

A panel discussion on Driving Behaviour and Road Safety was held. A second panel discussion also took place on New–Age Driver Training.

Tamil Nadu Special Task Force shared their experience on the scientific enforcement approach to road safety.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Road safety is getting collaborative with technology. However each road, each region, and city has its own DNA. Training drivers is the most important thing in road safety and school bus drivers is a good start. Children see them driving the most and are impacted by it.”

According to the press release, a new driver licensing process called ‘3 Gate Licensing’ (3GL) was launched which provides an objective way of measuring driver behaviour, their knowledge of road safety and driving etiquette before getting a valid driving licence.

A ‘Train the Trainer’ programme was flagged off for school bus drivers with a planned outcome where young people at an impressionable age learn about road safety and carry forward the message.

Shri. Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Police, Chennai flagged off the program and said, “We tend to project fatalities. Enforcement, while important in Road Safety, loses value after a point. It only works when there is a deterrent. A potential road user's history must be vetted before issuing a driving licence.”

