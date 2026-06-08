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IIT Mandi launches B.Tech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering

IIT Mandi introduces three new B.Tech programmes in Quantum Science, Agricultural Engineering, and Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics. 

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 04:41 pm IST
By HT Education Desk
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IIT Mandi has introduced three new undergraduate programmes: B.Tech in Quantum Science and Engineering, B.Tech in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics, and B.Tech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics. These programmes have been added to the institute's academic offerings from the upcoming academic session.

The selection process includes a group discussion and/or personal interview after the basic screening process based on eligibility criteria.(Official website)

The B.Tech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering has been introduced at the institute. The programme has been structured around subjects such as quantum computing, quantum communication, sensing technologies, advanced materials, hardware engineering, computer science, mathematics, and artificial intelligence. Training in areas related to quantum technologies is intended to be provided through the curriculum.

IIT Delhi signs MoU with 18 NITs for student exchange and higher studies opportunities

The second program, the B.Tech programme in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics, has also been launched. In this programme, agricultural engineering concepts have been combined with technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), remote sensing, automation, and data analytics. Practical learning is expected to be supported through laboratory work, field training, internships, and research projects. Exposure to industry-related applications is also planned through collaborations with agri-tech companies and startups.

 
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HT Education Desk

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