IIT Roorkee, IIRS Dehradun sign MoU to boost Space Science & Technology research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO, Dehradun, have signed an agreement to boost advanced research and education in the field of Space Science and Technology.

IIT Roorkee, IIRS Dehradun sign MoU

The MoU was signed at IIT Roorkee in the presence of members from both institutions.

According to a press release, those present at the event included Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, who stressed that the partnership represents a crucial step towards expanding the horizons of space science and technology in India.

He said, “The MoU underscores our commitment to pioneering research and education in this field, which is integral to the nation's technological advancement and space endeavors.”

“Through this collaboration, we look forward to joint Ph.D. programs, joint research initiatives, student exchange programs, and supporting academic programs, which will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of our students and researchers,” Prof Pant added.

