In MP, schools for classes 11, 12 to reopen with 50% attendance

Schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50% attendance for class 11 and above from July 26, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said on Wednesday.
Written by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50% attendance for class 11 and above from July 26, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. On reopening of schools for other classes, the Chief Minister said, "keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation, we will also start the process of reopening schools for classes 9th, 10th and then for 6-8 and 5-1 in phases."

Expressing his concern for classroom learning, the Chief Minister said, "Our children are not able to study for many days due to closure of schools and colleges. Online classes do not have that what is in classroom teaching. Children are getting frustrated and school administrators are upset. Now it is necessary that we start the process of opening schools and colleges."

Schools, colleges and universities have remained closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they were reopened for a short duration this year, they had to be closed again due to the sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases.

