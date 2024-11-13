India-based Afghan student to fill consular gap amid staff shortage

Amid a critical shortage of diplomatic staff, an Afghan student in India has agreed to serve as a diplomat, bridging the gap in consular services for the Afghan community, helping to fill the void left by Afghan diplomats who fled the country following the Taliban takeover. Over the past three years, Afghan diplomats manning the Afghan Embassy and Consulates in India have sought refuge/asylum in different Western countries and have left India.

A lone former diplomat, who has continued to stay in India, has somehow kept the Afghan Mission/Consulates running. However, the fact remains that there is a large Afghan community based in India, which needs consular services.

More staff is therefore required to effectively service the Afghan nationals currently residing in India. A young Afghan student, who the MEA is familiar with, and who has studied in India for seven years while completing his doctorate from South Asia University on an MEA scholarship, has agreed to function as a diplomat in the Afghan Consulate. As far as his affiliation or status is concerned, he is an Afghan national working for Afghans in India.

As regards the issue of recognition, there is a set process for recognition of any Government and India will continue to work with the international community on this issue.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India's approach to Afghanistan continues to be guided by its historical relations, friendship with its people and relevant UN Resolutions, including UNSCR 2593.

The India-based personnel of the Embassy in Kabul returned to India in the aftermath of the takeover by the Taliban. Since June 2022, an Indian technical team has been positioned in the Embassy and is active in respect of humanitarian assistance and other situations. India's stance regarding recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan aligns with that of the international community.

In the field of education, India has continued its Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship scheme for Afghan students. Since August 2021, ICCR has granted admissions to more than 3000 students, including 600 Afghan girls, as per the MEA.