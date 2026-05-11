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India's knowledge repository \"systematically destroyed\" by invaders: NITI Aayog member

India's knowledge repository \"systematically destroyed\" by invaders: NITI Aayog member

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:43 pm IST
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New Delhi, NITI Aayog member Gobardhan Das on Monday asserted that India possessed a rich scientific tradition that suffered setbacks during centuries of foreign domination, saying the repository of knowledge was "systematically destroyed" by invaders.

India's knowledge repository \"systematically destroyed\" by invaders: NITI Aayog member

Das, while addressing the National Technology Day celebrations at the Delhi University, jointly organised by Indraprastha Vigyan Bharati and the Faculty of Technology at DU, said Maharshi Kanada propounded the atomic theory around 2,500 years before English chemist John Dalton.

"Our repository of knowledge was so vast that it was systematically destroyed by invaders. It took nearly nine months to burn down the Nalanda library," he said.

Presiding over the event, Yogesh Singh said India's prolonged period of subjugation was partly due to its inability to keep pace with technological advancements.

"National Technology Day reminds us that we must never compromise on technology," he said, adding that higher educational institutions should focus on innovation, originality and creativity to strengthen research and entrepreneurship.

Vijnana Bharati National General Secretary, Vivekananda Pai, said science must be promoted in Indian languages to reach the country's population effectively.

He said VIBHA was working towards advancing scientific education and communication through Indian languages.

The event was attended by several senior university officials, including Dean of Colleges Balram Pani, Registrar Vikas Gupta and Faculty of Technology Dean Sanjeev Singh, along with faculty members and students.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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