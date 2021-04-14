Home / Education / News / India's National Education Policy is futuristic: PM Modi
India's National Education Policy is futuristic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:26 PM IST
"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said at the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors.(HT_PRINT)

"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said at the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors.

The Centre unveiled the new National Education Policy (NEP) last year.

"The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi said.

He said the role of skilled youth is continuously increasing as India walks the path of 'aatmanirbharta' (self- reliance).

"Babasaheb Ambedkar has given a strong foundation for us to take forward all our democratic values after the independence," Modi said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

The city-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University hosted the event.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attended the meet.

