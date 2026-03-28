Jamshedpur, ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi on Saturday said India's strong growth has been driven by human capital and digital progress. India's strong growth driven by human capital, digital progress: ICICI Bank CEO

Bakhshi said this at the 70th Annual Convocation ceremony of XLRI here.

The ICICI Bank CEO was conferred with the prestigious Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal for Industrial and Social Peace, XLRI's highest honour, recognising outstanding contributions to industry and society.

Addressing the gathering, Bakhshi highlighted India's strong growth driven by human capital and digital progress.

He urged graduates to embrace continuous learning, stay resilient and focus on excellence over comparison.

Emphasising humility, compassion and 'seva bhav', he called upon students to lead with purpose while upholding XLRI's values.

Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran, who is also the Chairman, Board of Governors, XLRI Jamshedpur, highlighted that graduation marks a pivotal transition where future outcomes will be shaped by individual choices and values.

He underscored the growing importance of understanding global geopolitical developments in an interconnected world, alongside embracing lifelong, self-driven learning.

Narendran emphasised that in an era increasingly influenced by technology and AI, the differentiating factor will be human and interpersonal skills-the ability to work with and through people.

Stressing resilience, he urged students to effectively manage failures, mental well-being and relationships.

Reinforcing XLRI's ethos as an institution committed to the greater good, he called upon graduates to remain conscious of social inequalities and contribute meaningfully to building a more inclusive and equitable society.

Director of XLRI Jamshedpur Dr Sebastian George emphasised the institute's commitment to excellence, value-driven leadership and nation-building, while acknowledging the achievements of the graduating Class of 2026.

A total of 530 students graduated across various programmes, including 179 post-graduate diploma in Human Resource Management, 219 post-graduate in Business Management, XLRI said in a statement.

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