Int’l Conference on Doctoral Education in Design to be Held at World University of Design, Sonipat, on October 18

Sonipat-based World University of Design is hosting the 15th International Conference on Doctoral Education in Design.

According to a press release by the World University of Design, the event, to be held on October 18 is being held in partnership with the Punjab-based RIMT University. The biennial conference is organised by the European Academy of Design (EAD) to reflect on what is needed to fuel the future of design education. The 2023 conference will be delivered over five one-day events in five cities in the world including Sonipat, Bilbao (Spain), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Espoo (Finland) and Glasgow (the UK). The conference, being held for the first time in India, explores doctoral design research and education and its role in defining agendas for the next 25 years.

Each of the five country hubs focuses on different themes: Beyond Human-Centred Design Research (Sonipat); The Discipline of Design – Transdisciplinary Practices (Bilbao); Living in the Pluriverse (São Paulo); Exploring the Social Impact of Design Research (Espoo); and Extreme Making (Glasgow).

According to the press release, the in-person event at the World University of Design’s Sonipat Campus will have keynote addresses and presentations by more than 25 researchers. Also, in attendance will be 150 delegates and invitees from major universities of design, industry, stakeholders, and doctoral students. For design academics and researchers, this will be an important networking event.

“We are delighted and honored to play hosts to this prestigious global conference by the European Academy of Design which is being held for the first time in India. The event is positioned to address the future requirements of design education. Its tagline ‘What got us here, won’t get us there,’ highlights the fact that design education is going to need a massive rethink and overhaul because the world is changing ever so rapidly. For India, this is even more relevant as doctoral education in design is almost non-existent in the country. While the hosting of this Conference in India shows that the country has come up the ladder of design education to a certain extent, the fact of the matter is that we need even higher levels of education in design if the creative domains are truly to be a catalyst in the development of Indian economy," said Prof (Dr) Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design in the media release.

Registration for delegates is open and for more information visit the official page.