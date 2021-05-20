Jammu University to conduct UG semester exams in online open book mode

The University of Jammu has decided to conduct the undergraduate exams for various semesters in online open book mode. The examination for the semester I, III, and V for regular and private candidates will be conducted in the open book method. The date sheet for the same would be available to all the appearing candidates on the official site of the University of Jammu on jammuuniversity.ac.in.

The announcement to conduct the exams through the online open-book method was done on the official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The exams for the candidates of Undergraduate course of Semester I, III and V Non CBCS (Regular and Private) shall be conducted in an Online Open Book Examination Mode.”

The varsity has also urged the departments and schools in the main campus and also the offsite campuses to conduct the major or final semester examinations under CBCS/non CBCS patterns as per the academic calendar issued by the Dean Academic Affairs. The paper setting is to be made in accordance with the CBCS schemes.

For the non CBCS examinations, the paper setting and assessment pattern will be decided in consultation with the Controller of the Examination has specified in Notification no. 1.