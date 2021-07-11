Jitendra Singh asks to set up India's first National S&T research university

Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has asked the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to set up National Science & Technology Research University.

Singh, who also holds Minister of State PMO and Minister of State Earth Sciences among other portfolios, said India today has attained top 3rd global ranking in terms of research publications and global number 9 in the quality of research publications in the world's reputed and recognised SCI Journals, while addressing scientists and officers at Technology Bhawan on Saturday.

He said, even though India's global ranking in the quality of research papers has improved from number 14 to number 9, a concerted effort should be there to rise among the first global number 5 in quality research papers when the country celebrates 75 years of its independence.

He emphasized the need for focusing on increasing numbers of beneficiaries in human resource related schemes like MANAK, INSPIRE, Doctoral and post-doctoral Fellowships, and other schemes.

He discussed the launch of 7,500 STI based start-ups to coincide with 75th year of India's Independence.

In its targets and plans for 2022, the DST has said it will target 75,000 girl students getting benefit of the Vigyan Jyoti scheme.