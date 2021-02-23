Home / Education / News / J-K govt preparing to open all schools in UT from March 1
J-K govt preparing to open all schools in UT from March 1

The J-K government is preparing to open all the schools in the UT from March 1, however, students of elementary classes will join the schools from March 8 onwards.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Students head out to attend school in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday after almost seven months.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

The teams comprising officials from education department have been visiting schools across the UT to check the facilities within schools and apprise the senior officers about any short coming before reopening of schools.

"Yes a team visited our school and took pictures of class rooms and discussed opening of schools with us and arrangements to be made in the schools," Bashir Ahmad, a school teacher in Kupwara said. The officers said before opening one more team will be visiting the schools.

According a government notification, elementary classes (up to class 8) teachers shall attend the schools from March 1 for preparation and students shall physically attend the classes from March 8. "The students of 9th and 10th classes will attend schools from March 1."

Last week, colleges opened in Kashmir more than 11 months after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic that had prompted closure of educational institutions across the valley.

The degree colleges of the valley witnessed hustle and bustle after one complete academic year, although the authorities have decided to hold classes of different semesters on a rotational basis so that Covid-19 protocols could be followed.

The college administrations have put in place proper SOPs including use of hand sanitisers, infrared thermometers and proper social distancing in class rooms.

Students were enthusiastic to attend their classes after a long time.

In March 2020, the government of Jammu and Kashmir had ordered closure of all academic institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across the Union Territory in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide. Meanwhile private schools have been starting organising parent teacher meetings for the smooth opening of the schools. "We will follow the proper guidelines and maintain the SoP's as we cant comprise with the safety of students," said Khursheed Ahmad who runs a private school.

