JKBOSE Class 11 final exams postponed due to COVID19 surge

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has postponed JKBOSE Class 11 final exams this year due to the Covid19 surge. The exam has been postponed until further notice.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has tweeted, “In view of COVID-19, class 11th exams have been postponed. There will also be a ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200.”

The Board has already cancelled the Class 10 Board examination and postponed Class 12 exams due to the pandemic. The Class 10 examination commenced on April 3 and was scheduled to end on April 24 while the Class 12 examination started on April 1 and was scheduled go end on April 29, 2021.

The Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted and Class 12 exams have been postponed for a month.

The state government has also ordered suspension of physical classes in the state in all private educational and coaching institutes till April 18. However, the Directorate of School Education of J&K has provided the liberty to coaching and other private educational institutes to conduct their classes in online mode.