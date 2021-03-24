Home / Education / News / JNU approves MA in Audit and Accounts programme at CAG's training centre
news

JNU approves MA in Audit and Accounts programme at CAG's training centre

According to a statement, the university has given recognition to a new programme of MA in Audit and Accounts to be offered by the CAG's premier training institute, National Academy for Audit and Accounts, Shimla (NAAA).
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:11 AM IST
JNU administrative building.(HT file)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to initiate their new association in an academic activity.

According to a statement, the university has given recognition to a new programme of MA in Audit and Accounts to be offered by the CAG's premier training institute, National Academy for Audit and Accounts, Shimla (NAAA).

The NAAA had last year applied to JNU for recognising this course offered to the CAG's newly-inducted officers during their mandatory two-year training, which the university examined and approved it through its statutory bodies, Academic Council and Executive Council.

"The officers of the CAG will henceforth be the graduates of JNU, and JNU will extend all administrative and academic assistance to the NAAA in bringing richness and rigour to this new graduate programme," vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in the statement.

He highlighted the need for knowledge generation for the overall development of the country and suggested for incorporation of research component in course curriculum of the NAAA.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pokhriyal pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on 'Shaheed Diwas'

DUTA protests at VC office against 'pattern of assistance'

India, Afghanistan to share experience, expertise in public service recruitment

Odisha govt proposes 15% quota for govt school students in engineering, medical
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jawaharlal nehru university comptroller and auditor general memorandum of understanding
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP