JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Provisional list likely to release on July 10

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 provisional list is likely to release on July 10, 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Provisional list likely to release on July 10(HT File)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 01:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will release JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 provisional select list likely on July 10, 2022. The provisional list will be available to candidates on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section and 20 questions on Language.

Students who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 can check the provisional select list through these simple steps given below.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 provisional list link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for more related details.

