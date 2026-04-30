Jodhpur, An AI-driven assessment pilot launched across government schools in Jodhpur is reshaping how students' performance is evaluated, offering more nuanced insights into learning outcomes across subjects, officials said on Thursday.

Jodhpur schools adopt AI-driven system for faster, detailed student assessment

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As part of the second phase of the Competency-based Census Assessment and School Reporting Pilot Project, the initiative has assessed over 70,000 students from Classes 6 to 9 across five core subjects: English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, resulting in more than three lakh evaluations across both Hindi and English-medium institutions.

Officials note that while earlier the evaluation of answer sheets took several minutes each, and the overall process stretched over weeks, the AI-enabled system now completes the grading of a single sheet within seconds, allowing the entire reporting exercise to be wrapped up within three days.

The individual report cards generated under the new system present a detailed, topic-wise picture of each student's strengths and areas for improvement. Instead of relying solely on overall marks, the assessment breaks down performance into specific competencies, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} For example, a student may be highly rated in analytical areas, such as statistics or certain social science themes, while showing moderate progress in language comprehension or scientific concepts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For example, a student may be highly rated in analytical areas, such as statistics or certain social science themes, while showing moderate progress in language comprehension or scientific concepts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, the reports capture comparative progress across classmates, indicating where learners are developing skills such as problem-solving, vocabulary usage, or conceptual understanding, and where additional support may be needed, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, the reports capture comparative progress across classmates, indicating where learners are developing skills such as problem-solving, vocabulary usage, or conceptual understanding, and where additional support may be needed, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This approach allows teachers and parents to clearly identify both achievements and learning gaps without focusing on a single aggregate score", says Chief District Education Officer Rajni Shekhawat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This approach allows teachers and parents to clearly identify both achievements and learning gaps without focusing on a single aggregate score", says Chief District Education Officer Rajni Shekhawat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said such comprehensive evaluations are part of the Artificial Intelligence -driven initiative introduced by the district administration in collaboration with the education department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said such comprehensive evaluations are part of the Artificial Intelligence -driven initiative introduced by the district administration in collaboration with the education department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The project enables the generation of individual student reports within seconds, a process that previously required weeks of manual effort", said a senior administrative official overseeing the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The project enables the generation of individual student reports within seconds, a process that previously required weeks of manual effort", said a senior administrative official overseeing the project. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme spans over 1,000 schools across all 15 blocks of the district. It builds on an earlier phase rolled out in October 2025 in 54 government English-medium schools of Jodhpur block, which covered more than 3,000 students from Classes 6 to 8 and served to test and validate the AI-based system.

Teachers play a key role by scanning answer sheets through a dedicated application, after which the AI system evaluates both objective and subjective responses. Experts associated with the initiative pointed out that this marks a significant shift, as such technology has rarely been used at scale in India for analysing descriptive answers, officials said.

The system also generates performance indicators for teachers, rating different topics on a scale that helps identify priority areas for intervention. Education officials believe this approach minimises errors and bias, while enabling more targeted remedial teaching strategies.

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At the institutional level, schools receive performance summaries across subjects, presented in an easy-to-understand format that allows comparison with higher-performing institutions. These reports are also shared with parents, giving them a clearer understanding of both their child's progress and the overall academic standing of the school.

Shekhawat says that the initiative addresses long-standing issues such as inconsistent assessment methods and limited transparency for parents.

"By presenting structured data on learning gaps and achievements, the system encourages more informed engagement between schools and families", she adds.

The findings from the latest round of assessments are expected to be discussed during upcoming parent-teacher meetings, where stakeholders will review progress and plan further academic support. Officials involved in the project believe that, over time, such data-driven insights will strengthen accountability and improve the overall quality of education in the district.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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