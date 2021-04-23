Home / Education / News / Karnataka Dy CM directs officials not to force students in hostels to vacate
news

Karnataka Dy CM directs officials not to force students in hostels to vacate

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday directed officials of the higher education department not to force students residing in hostels to vacate.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.(Twitter)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday directed officials of the higher education department not to force students residing in hostels to vacate.

"Students who are residing in hostels and pursuing Engineering, Diploma, Polytechnic, UG & PG examinations should not be forcefully vacated from the respective college hostels.Instead, all facilities including food should be continued until the examinations are completed," Narayan tweeted.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, further said he has instructed the college administration to ensure special attention and safety measures to be taken by the colleges to enforce strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday directed officials of the higher education department not to force students residing in hostels to vacate.

"Students who are residing in hostels and pursuing Engineering, Diploma, Polytechnic, UG & PG examinations should not be forcefully vacated from the respective college hostels.Instead, all facilities including food should be continued until the examinations are completed," Narayan tweeted.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, further said he has instructed the college administration to ensure special attention and safety measures to be taken by the colleges to enforce strict COVID-19 guidelines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
c n ashwath narayan karnataka college youth hostel education
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP