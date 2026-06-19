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Kerala Budget allocates 1,500 cr in general education to improve academic standards

It also outlines steps to promote and ensure menstrual hygiene as well as encourage scientific awareness among students to transform Kerala into knowledge hub.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 04:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 19 (PTI) The revised Kerala Budget for 2026-27 allocated close to 1,500 crore to the general education sector to improve the quality and academic standards of government-run schools in the state.

Kerala Budget allocates 1,500 cr in general education to improve academic standards(Unsplash)

It also outlines steps to promote and ensure menstrual hygiene among girls as well as encourage scientific awareness among students to transform Kerala into a global knowledge hub.

IIT Madras awards degrees to 1,460 graduates from its global online learning programme

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that under the 'Menstrual Hygiene Initiative for Empowering Girls' availability of sanitary napkins to all girls will be ensured and facilities will be provided for their safe and environmentally friendly disposal.

The other objectives of the scheme are to maintain clean and hygienic school toilets, create girl-friendly campuses, generate awareness, conduct workshops and ensure state and district-level monitoring, he said.

"As part of that, an allocation of eight crore has been made in the Budget for improving physical fitness through progressive and sustainable infrastructure and for nurturing future sporting talent," he said.

 
budget education
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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