Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 19 (PTI) The revised Kerala Budget for 2026-27 allocated close to ₹1,500 crore to the general education sector to improve the quality and academic standards of government-run schools in the state.

Kerala Budget allocates ₹ 1,500 cr in general education to improve academic standards(Unsplash)

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It also outlines steps to promote and ensure menstrual hygiene among girls as well as encourage scientific awareness among students to transform Kerala into a global knowledge hub.

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Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that under the 'Menstrual Hygiene Initiative for Empowering Girls' availability of sanitary napkins to all girls will be ensured and facilities will be provided for their safe and environmentally friendly disposal.

The other objectives of the scheme are to maintain clean and hygienic school toilets, create girl-friendly campuses, generate awareness, conduct workshops and ensure state and district-level monitoring, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In order to promote scientific awareness among students and transform Kerala into a global knowledge hub, a new scheme titled 'Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper' will be introduced, the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In order to promote scientific awareness among students and transform Kerala into a global knowledge hub, a new scheme titled 'Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper' will be introduced, the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "An allocation of ₹25 crore is made for this scheme," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "An allocation of ₹25 crore is made for this scheme," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Satheesan, while on the subject of general education, also emphasised the participation of children in sports and games and said that it will be made a part of the school curriculum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satheesan, while on the subject of general education, also emphasised the participation of children in sports and games and said that it will be made a part of the school curriculum. {{/usCountry}}

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"As part of that, an allocation of ₹eight crore has been made in the Budget for improving physical fitness through progressive and sustainable infrastructure and for nurturing future sporting talent," he said.

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