Kerala Guv calls upon Vice Chancellors to implement NEP

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called upon Vice-Chancellors to analyze and work on the implementable benchmarks of the National Education Policy 2020 and to ponder over the challenges and the way forward, to take Kerala's Higher Education to new heights, said a press release from Governor's office.
ANI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:39 AM IST
File photo: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.(Kerala Rajbhavan)

He was giving the concluding remarks at the two-day online meeting of Vice-Chancellors.

He emphasized the need for inter-university collaboration and knowledge sharing so as to strengthen research and innovation and requested VC s to explore more areas for such cooperation.

"The world is changing at a lightning pace, with groundbreaking technologies turning obsolete overnight. In such a scenario our approach should be proactive and imaginative, guided by the motto of invention, innovation and improvement," he said.

He also urged Vice-Chancellors to look for initiatives to render the internal administration more efficient and speedy by simplifying procedures and also to strive to enhance academic quality.

In the meeting, Vice-chancellors briefed the Governor on the actions taken by them in implementing the Policy suggestions related to interdisciplinary studies, Digitally enabled Teaching, development of Learning Management System, Credit transfer etc.

The Governor suggested that the universities should come out with solutions to specific challenges and make concerted efforts to yield quicker results.

Dr Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, Principal Secretary to Governor moderated the conference. 

