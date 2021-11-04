Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala HC directs KPSC to take measures for candidates who missed tests
news

Kerala HC directs KPSC to take measures for candidates who missed tests

If there are candidates who could not sit for Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams scheduled on October 31 due to the recent natural disasters, then the authority can take appropriate measures as possible if they receive any requests for re-examination, the Kerala High Court has said.
Kerala High Court.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:46 AM IST
PTI | , Kochi

The "reservation" by the high court came during the hearing of a plea by a man claiming to be a social worker who had said that there were people in relief camps in the Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts who would be unable to take up the KPSC exams scheduled on October 31. 

The petitioner had condemned the alleged "nonchalant approach of the KPSC" in the wake of the unprecedented rains which badly affected the state. KPSC, on the other hand, told the court that it was vigilant and had many times in the past, rescheduled the examinations in the wake of natural disasters. 

It had also told the court that on an assessment of the present situation in the state, it did not warrant any rescheduling of the exams. After hearing both sides, the court said it was not convinced that there should be any rescheduling. 

"We see no reason to stay the examinations, but would only observe that if there are candidates who were denied participation due to the natural disaster and if they are able to convince the KPSC about their inability to attend due to the disaster, then the KPSC could take appropriate measures which would be possible. 

"However, any such request should be placed before the KPSC within one month from the date of examination. With the above reservation, the writ petition would stand closed," the court said. 

Topics
kerala high court news kerala psc education
