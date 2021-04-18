Home / Education / News / Lower primary schools in Assam districts with over 100 covid cases to stay shut
Lower primary schools in Assam districts with over 100 covid cases to stay shut

Following the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Assam government on Sunday announced that all lower primary schools including pre-primary up to five in districts where more than 100 active cases are marked will remain closed till further orders.
The state education department decided closed all lower primary classes in the district where the active number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 100-mark.

However, in the district where the total active cases are below 100, the lower primary classes including pre-Primary up to class 5 can function as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Education Department of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Assam's Health and education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared the official notification and informed about the decision.

After a staggered opening since September, schools (all classes) in Assam have been functioning in full capacity since January 1.

Odisha has reported 3,664 new COVID-19 cases and 1,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Sunday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 3,68,258. There are 21,436 active cases while 3,44,825 patients have been cured or recovered.

