LPU gears up to host Indian Science Congress for the second time

The 109th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held from January 3 to 5, 2024. Lovely Professional University, for the second time, will host the event which will see the gathering of people to foster knowledge exchange within the scientific community.

Scientists, scholars, and policymakers from across the country and abroad of various disciplines will attend the 109th Indian Science Congress, to share their knowledge, expertise and experience with the scientific community.

‘The Global Perspective on Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’ will be the theme for the upcoming ISC event which aims to emphasise the role of global cooperation and innovation in addressing the challenges of the modern world. Various diverse scientific sessions, plenary talks, and interactive workshops will be featured at the event, according to a press release by Lovely Professional University (LPU).

“2024’s Indian Science Congress will serve as an invaluable platform for our young scientists and researchers to showcase their innovative work. We believe this experience will inspire a renewed spirit of inquiry and innovation, propelling India's scientific community to greater heights,” said Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Rajya Sabha Member.

