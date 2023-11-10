close_game
close_game
News / Education / News / British Council and the University of the Arts London announce grant scheme for sustainable fashion

British Council and the University of the Arts London announce grant scheme for sustainable fashion

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 10, 2023 01:19 PM IST

7 grants of up to £7,000 each will be provided for the collaborative projects between Indian participants and their UK counterparts.

An open call for Indian designers, design entrepreneurs, and SMEs to participate in the New Landscapes India: R&D Grant Scheme was announced by the British Council. This is in partnership with the University of the Arts London.

The New Landscapes India: R&D Grant Scheme is a 3-year initiative that aims to encourage partnership in sustainable fashion, textiles, and technology between stakeholders in India and the UK. (Photo by Sam Lion on Pexels)
The New Landscapes India: R&D Grant Scheme is a 3-year initiative that aims to encourage partnership in sustainable fashion, textiles, and technology between stakeholders in India and the UK. (Photo by Sam Lion on Pexels)

According to a press release by the British Council, the New Landscapes India: R&D Grant Scheme is a 3-year initiative that aims to encourage partnership in sustainable fashion, textiles, and technology between stakeholders in India and the UK.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“We are thrilled to introduce New Landscapes India, which underscores our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and international collaboration in addressing the environmental challenges that the industry faces. We are dedicated to facilitating cross-border research and development projects and promoting knowledge exchange in the design sector. Our partnership with UAL is an exciting opportunity to encourage Indian designers, entrepreneurs, and SMEs to engage in collaborative innovation in sustainable fashion and technology," said Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council.

Seven grants of up to £7,000 each will be provided for the collaborative projects between Indian participants and their UK counterparts, with support from the British Council, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • All Indian designers, design entrepreneurs, and SMEs are open to the call for the New Landscapes Catalyst Grant Scheme.
  • Applications must involve a collaboration between at least one Indian applicant and at least one UK applicant.
  • Indian applicants must represent an enterprise, collective, non-profit, or institution with a minimum of 3 years of experience.
  • Applicants must demonstrate strong collaboration, knowledge exchange, and mutual benefit for their partners in their application.
  • Successful applicants must demonstrate the ability to carry out project activities between April 2024 and September 2024, with a requirement to host a public event presenting their findings in late 2024.

British Council also informed that the participants will receive comprehensive support from the University of the Arts London's Fashion, Textiles, and Technology Institute (UAL FTTI), including mentorship and exclusive opportunities for showcasing their work. Successful completion of projects in the first year will provide grantees with an opportunity to secure further funding in the second year.

For further information, visit the official website.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out