British Council and the University of the Arts London announce grant scheme for sustainable fashion

According to a press release by the British Council, the New Landscapes India: R&D Grant Scheme is a 3-year initiative that aims to encourage partnership in sustainable fashion, textiles, and technology between stakeholders in India and the UK.

“We are thrilled to introduce New Landscapes India, which underscores our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and international collaboration in addressing the environmental challenges that the industry faces. We are dedicated to facilitating cross-border research and development projects and promoting knowledge exchange in the design sector. Our partnership with UAL is an exciting opportunity to encourage Indian designers, entrepreneurs, and SMEs to engage in collaborative innovation in sustainable fashion and technology," said Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council.

Seven grants of up to £7,000 each will be provided for the collaborative projects between Indian participants and their UK counterparts, with support from the British Council, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility Criteria:

All Indian designers, design entrepreneurs, and SMEs are open to the call for the New Landscapes Catalyst Grant Scheme.

Applications must involve a collaboration between at least one Indian applicant and at least one UK applicant.

Indian applicants must represent an enterprise, collective, non-profit, or institution with a minimum of 3 years of experience.

Applicants must demonstrate strong collaboration, knowledge exchange, and mutual benefit for their partners in their application.

Successful applicants must demonstrate the ability to carry out project activities between April 2024 and September 2024, with a requirement to host a public event presenting their findings in late 2024.

British Council also informed that the participants will receive comprehensive support from the University of the Arts London's Fashion, Textiles, and Technology Institute (UAL FTTI), including mentorship and exclusive opportunities for showcasing their work. Successful completion of projects in the first year will provide grantees with an opportunity to secure further funding in the second year.

For further information, visit the official website.