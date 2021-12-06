Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LSAT: LSAC Global launches 50 plus scholarships for aspirants

Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

LSAC Global – the Indian subsidiary of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) plans to award 53 merit scholarships and 3 essay scholarships from among students who take the LSAT India 2022, which is scheduled to be held in January and May 2022.

LSAC made this announcement in a press release issued on Monday, December 6.

This is the fourth consecutive year, LSAC Global plans to provide topper scholarships to those who achieve high scores in the LSAT.

In order to provide law aspirants an opportunity to fulfil their dream of a career in law, this year LSAC Global has increased the number of scholarships for the high scorers of LSAT-India 2022 exam, who seek admission into various law Programmes at an LSAC Law Alliance college, the press release said.

The scholarships would cover the tuition and boarding / hostel fees for the first year of a five-year law program at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college.

In addition to these scholarships, LSAC Global Law Alliance Colleges individually offer exclusive scholarships to LSAT—India takers taking admissions into their respective colleges, thus easing out some of the financial pressure off the students in pursuing a career in law.

For more information, terms and conditions of these scholarships, please visit https://www.discoverlaw.in/scholarship-opportunities.

