Lucknow Univ receives record admission applications, 26% jump in PG application

Despite being affected by the corona epidemic in the academic session of 2020-21, students from across the country and the state have filled a record number of applications to get admission in Lucknow University this year. A total of 73084 admission applications were received by the LU for the 2021-22 session on just around 9000 seats, which is 14.3 % more than the 2020-21 session that received 63944 applications.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Entrance exams for admissions in the University began from Tuesday.

Last year i.e for the 2020-2021 session, a total of 44252 application forms were filled at the undergraduate level and a total of 19367 applications for the postgraduate level. This year i.e for academic session of 2021-22. 48022 applications have been received for undergraduate courses with a growth rate of 8.5% at the undergraduate level and 24397 applications have been received for postgraduate programs with a growth rate of 26%. Diploma and Certificate courses also registered a growth rate of more than 104% and 665 forms were received against 325 forms for the academic session 2020-2021. This is one of the highest number of applications received by the university ever, according to LU administration.

Vice Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai attributed the popularity of the University and the increasing number of students willing to study in its various courses updated as per the New Education Policy 2020. “Teachers of the university, immediately after the announcement of NEP 2020, renewed the courses according to the new education policy, keeping in mind all the dimensions of NEP 2020, multiple entry exit points, academic bank of credit, and inter disciplinary education. was also made a part of the curriculum, as a result of which today students from all over the state want to come to Lucknow University to study,” said Rai. “In the last one and a half years, the university is progressing in the field of education and research as well as in the field of student welfare, female student safety and the responsibility of the university towards the society, due to which the trust of the students and their parents has also increased in the institute,” he added.

Topics
lucknow university education
