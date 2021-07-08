Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Lucknow University Exams 2021: UG, PG exam schedule released on lkouniv.ac.in
news

Lucknow University Exams 2021: UG, PG exam schedule released on lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University Exams 2021 schedule has been released for various UG, PG courses. The exam schedule can be checked on official website at lkouniv.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Lucknow University.(lkouniv.ac.in)

University of Lucknow has released the exam schedule for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The examination schedule has been released for UG, PG courses on the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

The exam schedule has been released for MA English, MA AIH, BA Public Policy, BBA Tourism, B.El.Ed, M.Com Commerce, MA English Sem 4, M.A Economics Sem 4, MA & MSc Mathematics Semester 4, Master of Public Health, M.A Political Science, Master of Social Work and MA & MSc Statistics Semester 4. The exams will begin in the last week of July and will be held till the second week of September.

Direct link here

Lucknow University Exams 2021: How to download exam schedule

The exam schedule for all the courses mentioned above can be downloaded by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

• Click on Examination tab available on the home page.

• A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on Exam schedule link.

• The exam schedule page will open having all name of the courses.

• Click on the required course and the exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the schedule and download it.

• If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the varsity will conduct UP B.Ed JEE exam on July 30, 2021. The exam will be held in two sessions in 75 districts across the state and a total of 5,91,305 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

Topics
university examination lucknow university education
