Madhya Pradesh online classes suspended till May 31 except for Class 10, 12

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to suspend online classes for all students except those studying in classes 10, 12. The online classes for government and non-government schools will remain suspended from May 1 to May 31, 2021. The decision to suspend the online classes has been taken due to rising COVID19 cases in the state.

The school education department has also suspended the ‘online synchronous learning’ programme. Under this programme state schools were conducting online classes for students across the state since July 2020. However, the online classes for board exam candidates will be conducted as per schedule.

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has shared the official order in a tweet. The tweet reads, “All the government and non-government (affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, Board of Secondary Education or any other board) schools of the state, except class 10th and 12th (whose board exams are to be held), all classes from May 1, 2021, to May 31, 2021 Will not operate online.”

Meanwhile, the state government has postponed MP Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12. The examination has been postponed for high school, higher secondary, higher secondary vocational, diploma in pre-school education, physical training correspondence examinations by one month. The decision on the examination will be taken in due course of time after reviewing the situation in the country.