MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed, to begin from first week of June

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has postponed MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12. The examination has been postponed for high school, higher secondary, higher secondary vocational, diploma in pre-school education, physical training correspondence examinations by one month.

The examination for all the classes and courses will begin from first week of June 2021 will end on the last week of the same month. The decision to postpone the examination has been taken to avoid any over crowding around the exam-centres and increase the risk of spreading infection.

School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has tweeted regarding the same. The tweet reads, “High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational / Diploma in pre-school education, physical training journalistic examinations conducted by the HRDM are postponed for 1 month. These examinations will now be started from the first week of June 2021 and will be conducted till the last week.”

मा.शि.म द्वारा आयोजित हाईस्कूल / हायर सेकेण्डरी / हायर सेकेण्डरी व्यावसायिक/डिप्लोमा इन प्री-स्कूल एजूकेशन,शारीरिक प्रशिक्षण पत्रोपाधि परीक्षाएं 1 माह के लिए स्थगित की जाती है। यह परीक्षाएं अब माह जून 2021 के प्रथम सप्ताह से प्रारंभ की जाकर अंतिम सप्ताह तक सम्पन्न कराई जायेंगी। pic.twitter.com/uyh15hvyO7 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 14, 2021

The MP Board Exams 2021 was earlier scheduled to begin on April 30 and May 1, 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Board has released MPBSE Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12. The admit card has been released on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The admit card can be downloaded by head of the schools and principals through the official site of MPBSE.





