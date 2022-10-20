Madhya Pradesh to recruit TET qualified candidates for 18527 teaching posts

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to recruit Primary Teachers in the state. The recruitment process will be conducted to hire candidates who have qualified the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test held in 2020.

The information was shared by School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Online recruitment for primary teacher will start from November 17.”

The registration process to hire primary teachers will begin from November 17, 2022 onwards on the official website. The official website to apply for the teaching posts is trc.mponline.gov.in. However, candidates can access details of the recruitment drive from October 31, 2022 onwards on the website.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 18527 teaching posts will be filled out of which 7429 posts will be filled in School Education Department of the state and 11098 posts will be filled in Tribal Affairs Department of MP. For more related details candidates can check the tweet given below.

