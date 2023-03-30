University of Madras have started the Madras University April 2023 exam registration. The exam registration begins for arrear students who want to apply for UG, PG and professional degree courses. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Madras University April 2023 exam registration begins for UG, PG arrear students

The last date to apply for April examination without penalty is till April 8, 2023 and with penalty is till April 15, 2023.

As per the official notice issued by the varsity, this is the last chance for the UG candidates admitted prior to the academic year 2018-2019 and prior to academic year 2019-2020 for PG/Professional Degree Courses affiliated to University of Madras to write the exam of April 2023 with a penal fee of ₹5000/- for UG, ₹7000/- for PG and ₹10000/- for professional degree courses for each candidate in addition to the examination fees.

Direct link to apply for Madras University April 2023 exam

Madras University April 2023 exam: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Click on Madras University April 2023 exam link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.