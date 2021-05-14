Home / Education / News / Maharashtra: Medical college proposes course in COVID-19 management
news

Maharashtra: Medical college proposes course in COVID-19 management

The government medical college in Aurangabad, one of the biggest health facilities in the Marathwada region, has proposed a certificate course in COVID-19 prevention and management for state-run medical colleges, an official said on Thursday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Maharashtra: Medical college proposes course in COVID-19 management

The government medical college in Aurangabad, one of the biggest health facilities in the Marathwada region, has proposed a certificate course in COVID-19 prevention and management for state-run medical colleges, an official said on Thursday.

The course will help treatment facilities get a continuous flow of doctors and required manpower for hospital services, Dr Kananbala Yelikar, the dean of the Aurangabad Government Medical College wrote in the proposal.

A proposal was submitted to the secretary of Medical Education, director of Medical education and research and registrar of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences on Thursday, the official said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the condition of hospitals and their management, and it has also revealed the fact that despite providing monetary incentives, there was a shortage of healthcare personnel, the proposal stated.

A six-month certificate course is proposed for MBBS, homeopathy, Ayurveda and dentistry graduates, as they are currently involved in treating COVID-19 patients, the official said.

As per the proposal, the syllabus would comprise basic laboratory techniques of virology, safety measures, quality control, pathogenesis of infectious diseases, diagnosis of COVID-19 and management, ventilator support awareness and vaccination.

When contacted, Dr Yelikar said, "We are currently working with deficit manpower. The course will help us get skilled manpower, which will prove useful during a possible third wave of the pandemic."

The government medical college in Aurangabad, one of the biggest health facilities in the Marathwada region, has proposed a certificate course in COVID-19 prevention and management for state-run medical colleges, an official said on Thursday.

The course will help treatment facilities get a continuous flow of doctors and required manpower for hospital services, Dr Kananbala Yelikar, the dean of the Aurangabad Government Medical College wrote in the proposal.

A proposal was submitted to the secretary of Medical Education, director of Medical education and research and registrar of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences on Thursday, the official said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the condition of hospitals and their management, and it has also revealed the fact that despite providing monetary incentives, there was a shortage of healthcare personnel, the proposal stated.

A six-month certificate course is proposed for MBBS, homeopathy, Ayurveda and dentistry graduates, as they are currently involved in treating COVID-19 patients, the official said.

As per the proposal, the syllabus would comprise basic laboratory techniques of virology, safety measures, quality control, pathogenesis of infectious diseases, diagnosis of COVID-19 and management, ventilator support awareness and vaccination.

When contacted, Dr Yelikar said, "We are currently working with deficit manpower. The course will help us get skilled manpower, which will prove useful during a possible third wave of the pandemic."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
medical college admissions covid19 cases in india dr susheela tiwari government medical college and hospital education
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP