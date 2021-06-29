Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Maharashtra NGO opens free school for trans people in Vaisai
news

Maharashtra NGO opens free school for trans people in Vaisai

With the aim to empower and provide more opportunities, an NGO in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district opened a school that provides free education to transgender people.
ANI | , Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Maharashtra NGO opens free school for trans people in Vaisai(HT file)

With the aim to empower and provide more opportunities, an NGO in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district opened a school that provides free education to transgender people.

The school was started after the transgender community in Vaisai expressed that they had very little access to education and very few were willing to teach them.

The founder and chairperson of the NGO, Rekha Tripathi, said she strongly believed that everyone should have equal access to education, regardless of their gender.

About 25 adults and a few children have been admitted to the school so far.

"A few years back, a transgender person explained to me that several people from this community were facing problems in getting jobs as they did not have access to even basic education. Social stigma paired with poor economic conditions have contributed to this issue," Tripathi told ANI on Monday.

She added, "Irrespective of their gender, everyone should be given equal access to education and opportunities. About 25 adults and a few children have taken admission to the school so far."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai transgender transgender schools education
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP