Manipur mulling to re-open schools once positivity rate of covid-19 goes down

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the government is considering to re-open the schools in the state once the positivity rate of the Covid-19 comes down to zero or at least 2 to 3 %.

Biren Singh was speaking to reporters on the sideline of attending Golden Jubilee celebration of Sainik School, Imphal on Thursday. He said, “We will wait for sometime. The current positivity rate (of the Covid 19 in the state) is 5.6 %.”

According to the state health officials, the positivity rate of the pandemic has been decreased to 4.3 % on Thursday with the detection of 116 fresh Covid-19 cases when 2,682 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The state’s total infection tally increased to 1,21,578.

The state also reports one death due to Covid-19 from Bishnupur district. Thus the state’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,876. The maximum numbers of death cases are reported from Imphal West district (626) while Pherzawl district has no death case till date.

On the other hand, with 140 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur reached 1,17,950. Thus the state’s recovery rate increases to 97.01%.

On April 26, Manipur government had declared the commencement of summer vacation for all government, aided and private schools affiliated to Board of Secondary Education Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur from May 1 to May 31 this year, in view of the current surge in the number of Covid positive cases in Manipur in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic and also to avoid any unwanted consequences. Since then no schools are opened.

Earlier on April 19, the state authority announced to postpone the matriculation examination 2021 and higher secondary examination 2021. Earlier the matriculation and higher secondary examinations are scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5, 2021 respectively.

On January 27, schools and colleges in Manipur reopened with several COVID-19 safety procedures in place after a gap of ten months.