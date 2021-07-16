Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MoU signed between ITRA & Gujarat govt for strengthening Ayurveda education

An MoU was signed between the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda and the Gujarat government to pave way for strengthening the education system in all branches of Ayurveda.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 03:59 PM IST
MoU signed between ITRA & Gujarat govt for strengthening Ayurveda education

An MoU was signed between the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda and the Gujarat government to pave way for strengthening the education system in all branches of Ayurveda.

Through this MoU, all institutions functioning in the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) campus in Jamnagar have been brought under the umbrella of ITRA, the only institution under the Ministry of AYUSH that has been accorded the status of Institute of National Importance (INI).

Underlining the importance of the MoU, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel said it will pave the way for the strengthening of the education system in all branches of Ayurveda.

“This arrangement will result, in due course, in the opening of new doors in the fields of education, research and medicine,” he said.

