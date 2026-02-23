MP varsities to offer temple management courses to boost religious tourism: CM Mohan Yadav

Temple management will be offered as a subject in Madhya Pradesh's universities to boost religious tourism and bolster the economy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said universities will offer courses that cover religious tourism as well as financial and administrative management of temples, including security.

"We are integrating temple management as a subject with university education. We have decided to run academic courses on temple management," he said.

Yadav said Samrat Vikramaditya University has taken the lead by offering diploma and postgraduate courses in temple management, under which students will receive theoretical and practical training from scholars.

"Temples have always been centres of faith, devotion and belief for us. We are trying to understand how proper temple management can help energise the economy," he said.

He said religious corridors are being developed at 13 pilgrimage sites in the state on the lines of Ujjain's Shri Mahakal Lok.

Yadav also said that the state government has decided to remove fibre statues from the Shri Mahakal Lok complex and replace them with stone and metal idols.

"These idols, based on the country's ancient architectural art, are being crafted in Ujjain itself, generating employment for local people," he said.