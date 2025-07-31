MPBSE urges eligible students to apply for Central Sector Scholarship by Oct 31, check details

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has called on eligible candidates to apply for fresh and renewal of Central Sector Scholarship for the academic year 2025-26. The last date to apply for the Central Sector Scholarship is October 31, 2025.(Representative image)

Candidates must note that the last date of online applications has been fixed as October 31, 2025.

Sponsored by the Department of Higher Education, applications or the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University students began from June 6, 2025.

In an official notice, the board informed that students who have passed the Higher Secondary Examination under the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal in 2025, and have secured more than 80th percentile should fill the online application only on the National Scholarship Portal for fresh scholarship.

In addition, eligible students from 2021 to 2024 can apply for the renewal scholarship.

Students should apply for the scholarship only after carefully studying the guidelines available on the NSP portal.

Worth mentioning here, the Ministry of Education offers scholarships to provide financial assistance to meritorious college and university students from poor families to meet a part of their daily expenses while pursuing higher studies.

The total number of scholarships is divided among the state board for 18-25-year-old students after segregating the share of CBSE and ICSE students. Fifty per cent of the scholarships are earmarked for girls.

The amount of scholarship is ₹12,000 per annum at the graduation level for the first three years and ₹20,000 per annum at the postgraduate level.

For more details and to apply online, students may visit the official website of the NSP portal at scholarships.gov.in.