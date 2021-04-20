Home / Education / News / Nagaland shuts schools for up to class 8, board exams to continue
Nagaland shuts schools for up to class 8, board exams to continue

The Nagaland government on Monday ordered the closure of all the schools in the state, including the residential ones, for students of classes 1 to 8 with immediate effect.
APR 20, 2021
As per an order by Chief Secretary J Alam, the decision was taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Schools for classes 6 and above had re-opened on February 8, and classes 1 to 5 on March 22.

The kindergarten/pre-primary classes in all the schools in the state shall also continue to remain closed, the chief secretary said.

Classes may continue through online mode, he said.

However, regular classes for students of standards 9 to 12 will continue for now, Alam said.

Further, the ongoing HSLC and HSSLC examinations will continue with strict observance of all COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

