Home / Education / News / National Rice Research Institute develops device for pest management, patents it
news

National Rice Research Institute develops device for pest management, patents it

The automated device was invented by Dr Shyamaranjan Das Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, Entomology and Dr Mayabini Jena, former Principal Scientist and Head of Crop Protection Division of ICAR-National Rice Research Institute.
ANI, Cuttack
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Villagers spray pesticides in a field on the outskirts of Sanand, around 30 km from Ahmedabad on September 1. The five states cited previously have also reported the maximum number of patients that have been cured and discharged, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the total 65,081 people who have recovered till September 1. (Sam Panthaky / AFP)

Scientists of ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, have developed an Alternate Energy Light Trap (AELT) device for checking pests in agricultural fields and got a patent for the invention.

The automated device was invented by Dr Shyamaranjan Das Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, Entomology and Dr Mayabini Jena, former Principal Scientist and Head of Crop Protection Division of ICAR-National Rice Research Institute. It can help the farmers to identify insect types that lurk in the field and manage them.

"There are two models of the AELT. The bigger valued at around 8,800 can be used on farmland of about one hectare while the mini version costing 4,100 can be used for land under one acre. We have shared the patent with a Maharashtra-based company and the commercial production of the device will start soon," Dr Mohapatra told ANI here on Monday.

He said: "With this new invention, we can save crops worth thousands of crores worldwide and can also save the life of people from pesticides used in farm lands to kill insects."

The AELT device includes a light trap unit for attracting the flying insects, a collector unit coupled with the light trap unit for receiving the lured insects from the light trap.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J-K Governor bats for encouraging innovation at university level

JNUTA opposes 2nd term for VC Jagadesh Kumar

J-K govt begins health checkup of students to track their development

IIMC Alumni Association announces winners of 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards

It is an economical and eco-friendly insect trapping method and efficient enough to handle a large number of insects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pest control
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP