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Nationwide stir over exam irregularities: Cockroach Janta Party to release education manifesto

Nationwide stir over exam irregularities: Cockroach Janta Party to release education manifesto

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 11:47 am IST
PTI |
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Pune, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said they will release an education manifesto later in the day, coinciding with the launch of their nationwide protest over alleged exam irregularities and demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Nationwide stir over exam irregularities: Cockroach Janta Party to release education manifesto

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will also participate in the peaceful protest, scheduled to start in the evening on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus, Dipke said at a press conference here.

"We are starting our nationwide protest from today at the SSPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto," he said.

"The manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely declaration of examination results, improving transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, strengthening accountability of examination authorities, and addressing issues faced by students due to delays and irregularities in the conduct of examinations," he said.

Dipke said with the launch of a nationwide campaign from Pune, they will take the movement to various cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru, before gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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