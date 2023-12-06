NCERT doesn’t differentiate between India and Bharat: Education ministry told Parliament

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) does not differentiate between India and Bharat, and duty acknowledges the spirit as enshrined in our Constitution that recognises the both, the union ministry of education informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to a question asked by CPI(M) member in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem regarding the NCERT panel’s recommendations of replacing the name ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in textbooks, union minister of state for education Annpurna Devi said, “Article 1 of the Constitution of India states that “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." India's Constitution recognises both 'India' and 'Bharat' as the official names of the country which can be used interchangeably. The NCERT duly acknowledges this spirit as enshrined in our Constitution and does not differentiate between the two.”

She further said that the country is collectively moving away from the colonial mindset and encourages the usage of the words in Bhartiya Bhasha (Indian languages). “NCERT, an autonomous body under the aegis of the Ministry of Education involved in preparation of school curriculum and textbooks, will also do its best in furthering the same,” the minister said.

A high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the NCERT to revise the school curriculum, had in October recommended replacing the name ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in textbooks. The recommendation triggered a political controversy with the opposition accusing the government of election gimmicks and suggesting that the name change was inspired by the 26-party grouping opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling themselves the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

However, NCERT maintained that no decision had been taken yet on the panel’s recommendations. “NCERT states that since the development of new syllabus and textbooks is in the process and for that purpose various curricular area groups of domain experts are being notified by the NCERT. So, it is too premature to comment,” it said.

